Govt urged to adopt value-adding strategy

By Ibrahim Adam

The National Union of Chemical Footwear Rubber Leather and Non-Metallic Products Employees (NUCFRLANMPE) has urged the Federal Government to adopt value-adding strategies that will help revamp the economy after COVID-19.

Its President, Comrade Goke Olatunji, stated this during the 6th Quadrennial Delegate Conference yesterday in Ibadan.

The conference has as its theme, “COVID-19: Issues, Challenges, and Way Forward in the Industry”.

Olatunji said rather than export local commodities and resources in their raw forms, the government should adopt a method that would improve the economy and save it from going into recession.

According to him, if the government will adequately invest in mining, agriculture and manufacturing, the sectors will improve the economy and create more employment.

“The monolithic nature of Nigeria’s economy for years has paved the way for backwardness: petroleum is not enough. We urgently need diversification of the economy for growth and development,” he said.

The union president called on the Federal Government to upgrade the country’s health facilities to cater for the well-being of the people.

Executive Secretary, Chemical and Non-Metallic Products Employers Federation (CANMPEF) Mr. Femi Oke, in his goodwill message, said COVID-19 has affected all aspects of human lives ranging from loss of jobs to the high cost of living.

Oke said companies in Nigeria found it difficult to get raw materials during the period which had led to a high cost of production, distribution and poor purchasing power of the citizens.