GRAPHIC PHOTOS: How Fulani Woman Slaughtered 7-Year-Old Girl In A Hut In Jos Museum For Rituals And Disappeared

A 7- year-old girl identified as Juwairiya Auwal was slaughtered on Saturday by a suspected female ritualist inside a hut in the Jos Museum, Plateau State.

The incident, according to reports, occurred on September 5, when Juwairiya Auwal and her elder sister Fatima Auwal, went out as usual to hawk brooms around Tudun OC in Rikkos community, Jos North Local Government Area of the state

As they went about hawking the brooms, they were accosted by an unknown Fulani woman who pretended to be a prospective customer.

According to the elder sister, Fatima, the Fulani woman asked them to give her a broom free of charge but they refused.

Suddenly, the Fulani woman touched their heads and they found themselves in a hut in the popular Jos Museum.

Fatima narrated that when she opened her eyes she saw the elderly woman slaughtering her younger sister, Jumairiya.

“I ran looking for help, I met a man reading a newspaper and narrated what happened to him, but before we got back to the hut, the old woman had disappeared.

“The man rushed to the nearest police station and reported the incident. The police arrived and picked up the corpse of my sister to Plateau State Specialist Hospital. The strange thing is that my sister was slaughtered, but no trace of her blood on the ground or her body,” Fatima said.

One Assiddiq Jibrin Abubakar who shared the photos of the girl on Facebook revealed that Fatima and Jumairiya’s father was killed by the police during a crisis in October 2019, while their mother is unemployed.

The police have since released the body to the family for burial.

This incident comes a few weeks after a young boy named Faruk Abubakar was slaughtered for ritual purposes by unknown persons in Tudun Fera area of Jos North.

