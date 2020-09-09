Gridlock as motorcycle runs into BRT, mini bus in Lagos

By Bose Adelaja
Road users on Ikorodu road are currently experiencing serious traffic gridlock following a multiple autocrash involving a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), a mini bus and a commercial motorcycle.
The incident occurred at about 7.27am at Idi-Iroko inward Maryland.
Details later…
