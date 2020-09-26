Group makes case for reformed ex-inmates

…wants them reintegrated, employed in communities

By Bashir Bello

A non-governmental organisation, Prisoners Rehabilitation and Welfare Action, (PRAWA) has on Saturday make case for ex-inmates who had undergone reformation and rehabilitation.

The group wants the smooth re-integration of the persons back in their communities and also provided job opportunities to work and fend for themselves.

The Head of PRAWA in Kano, Katumi Mohammed Oboirien Esq. made the call while leading a road walk tagged “Yellow Ribbon Project” to stop stigmatization against the ex-inmates organized by the organization in partnership with the Nigerian Correctional Service and Prison Fellowship of Nigeria in Kano on Saturday.

Oboirien said the community should through its actions to support and inspire the ex-inmates and give them a second chance to turn a new leaf.

According to her, “The road walk/sensitization campaign was to create awareness for acceptance and reintegration of ex-inmates back to their communities and for them to be given a second chance to start a new life.

“It is also to create awareness on the need to stop stigmatizing ex-inmates and their families. Similarly, for the government, private sector, faith-based organization to provide job opportunities for ex-inmates.

“In the same vein, we are also celebrating the one year anniversary of the Nigerian Correctional services Act, 2019 whose objectives among others focus on corrections and promotions of the Reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders and provide an enabling platform for the implementation of non-custodial measures in Nigeria,” Oboirien stated.

However, the road walk tagged “Yellow Ribbon project” kickstarted from the Kano medium Security custodial centre dispersed at the Government House roundabout in Kano state.

Vanguard News