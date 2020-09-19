Group seeks ‘detailed investigation’ on raped, murdered 14-year-old girl

The Child Protection Network (CPN), Ogun State Chapter, has appealed to the police on the need for detailed investigation over the alleged rape and murder of a 14-year-old secondary school girl by suspects now on the run.

The girl, Fathia Ojewoye, was declared missing by her parents on Wednesday, September 15, at Agbeloba-Oniyonrin area of Abeokuta. Her corpse was found three days later, with some of her personal effects at the scene of the crime.

The network, in a statement by the Coordinator, Alfred Soleye, on Saturday, said the coalition of the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) expressed sadness and shock over the brutal murder of the girl.

“The Ogun Child Protection Network (CPN), a coalition of Non-Governmental Organizations and Civil Society Organizations condemned the brutal defilement and murder of a 14-year-old Senior Secondary schoolgirl, who was reported missing at the Agbeloba Oriyanrin axis of Abeokuta on Wednesday 15th September 2020, and whose body was found three days later.”

The network urged the police to carry out detailed investigation including accurate forensics on exhibits recovered from the crime scene to ensure perpetrators are brought to book and justice is served, the statement said.

The group commiserated with the family over the loss of their daughter and pledged its commitment to support the family in ensuring that perpetrators are apprehended and promptly charged to court for justice to prevail.

“Child Protection Network prays that God will give the family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss and seize this opportunity to urge parents to always monitor their wards and children,” the statement said.

The Ogun State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, when contacted confirmed the incident, adding that investigation has commenced with the assurance that the perpetrators would be apprehended in due course.

The police spokesperson, as of the time of filing this report, said the corpse of the girl has been deposited at the morgue of the State Hospital, Sokenu, Abeokuta, adding that arrangement was ongoing to conduct an autopsy on the corpse.

