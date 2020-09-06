Group tasks government on training of teachers

the government at all levels must train [FILES] Teachers and key-in into new technologies for teaching. Photo: CHALK

With the new normal situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the government at all levels must train teachers and key-in into new technologies for teaching if Nigerian students must compete globally.

The Executive Director, Human Development Initiative, Mrs. Olufunso Owasanoye, stated this at a training for Head of Education Departments in local councils, officials from Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LSUBEB), headteachers and teachers, with the theme: ‘Post COVID-19: Effective and efficiency in delivering quality basic education in Lagos.’

She said: “Government needs to train more teachers for this new normal and resource into new technologies. Some schools have about a thousand students, but with just four computers. I know Lagos State is trying, but it can still improve and do more.

“We should move away from training Nigerian students, but global students, so that they could compete with their contemporaries anywhere around the world. It will take a process to get there, but we must start and keep improving on the process. Even, if it is doing things in batches by starting from the basic education.”

Owasanoye said the training was aimed at 21st-century efficient teachers in Lagos, the reason the participants were equipped with skills on human resources, emotional intelligence, being digital literate, and how to better impact students in different ways, especially now that the students and pupils had been away from school for over five months.