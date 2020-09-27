Group tells Jegede’s running mate to account for N24m

A political pressure group in Ondo State, Ikale Accountability Network (IAN), has called on the member representing Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Gboluga Ikengboju, to explain the whereabouts of the sum of N24million which the group claimed to have been approved by the Federal Government for supply of books and shelves to three public school in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday, the group’s Director of Media and Publicity, Mr Banji Akinrinola, said the money was approved for Ikengboju as part of his constituency projects.