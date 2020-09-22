Group urges Nigerians to accept diversity as human attribute

Nigeria Youths

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Global Peace Foundation, GPF, has urged Nigerians to continue living in peace, saying the various people that made up Nigeria should accept diversity as a human attribute.

Rev John Joseph Hayab, Country Director of the Global Peace Foundation Nigeria, said on Monday that as the world celebrates the International Day of Peace 2020 with the theme “Shaping Peace Together,” the GPF, Nigeria appeal to all Nigerians and humanity, in general, to come together to continue to support, shape and maintain the peace and stability that we so need to thrive.

He said this year’s theme was apt given the challenge of Covid-19 which had made us rediscover our common humanity and the need to work, struggle and build the community.

“Despite the lockdown, closure of markets and business places which made many people poorer since their sources of livelihood depend on daily labour, several communities suffered unrest, conflicts, banditry attacks and immense destruction of lives and property. ”

“That we, at Global Peace Foundation, preach that all human beings are members of One Family Under God, we wish to appeal to all the Nigerian family, be they Christians or Muslims, men or women, young or old, educated or uneducated, and everyone, to accept diversity as a human attribute.”

“Whatever our origin, Fulani, Hausa, Ibo, Yoruba, Tiv, Ibibio, and all the ethnic groups in this beautiful country, North, South, East, West or the Middle Belt, let us remember that we all come from one esteem human family and, therefore, must shape the peace of our home, communities, institutions and nation together,” he stated

GPF therefore, called on the Nigerian leadership from the Local, States to the Federal to assert that we can only build true peace when we work with others.

” No society can attain any meaningful development without true peace and inclusiveness. Given that true peace comes from all-inclusive efforts, where everybody plays his or her role well, Nigeria must double its effort towards oneness.”

“Accordingly, Global Peace Foundation Nigeria wishes to employ this special occasion of the International Peace Day to congratulate the United Nations, the government of our country, all pace workers and peace promoters, and everyone working to keep the peace not to be discouraged by the violence around us.”

“Your effort could support to prevent the spread of violence and together we can shape our today and the future,’ he said.

Vanguard