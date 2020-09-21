Guber polls: Ondo is not Edo, says APC

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has disagreed with opposition political parties that it would lose the October 10 governorship elections as the party did in last Saturday’s polls in Edo State.

It said the scenario in Edo was different from what currently obtained in Ondo State.

Spokesman for the party, Alex Kalejaiye, said the Ondo APC was united and that all stakeholders were working towards ensuring electoral victory of the party’s flag bearer, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Kalejaiye stated that the so called victory in Edo State was coloured by electoral fraud that would be challenged at the tribunal.

According to him, “The APC in Edo State is full of hope that the denials at the election would be redressed in court.

“The Ondo State chapter is full of confidence that the good works of the Akeredolu led administration would speak in volumes during the election in October.

“We are confident of victory, and the opposition parties are not unaware of the degree of popularity of the ruling party.”

But the Zenith Labour Party said the Edo election would have positive effect in Ondo State.

State Chairman of the party, Hon Joseph Akinlaja, said the positive effect would be manifested in the area of peaceful conduct and allowing the votes to count.

Akinlaja said incidences of ballot snatching; thumb printing and violence would be minimal.

He assured that the APC would experience the same defeat in Ondo State.

Candidate of the PDP, Eyitayo Jegede, in a statement in Akure, said the Edo election result was a manifestation of the people’s conviction that the PDP was the credible alternative that could provide good governance for the people.

He said voters in Ondo State were fully prepared to exercise their inalienable right to determining who governed the state, on October 10.

According to him, “What has taken place in Edo thus beckons on our good people of Ondo State, to bear their destiny in their hands, by similarly rejecting these feudal lords posing as democratic leaders, and elect the PDP in the October 10 governorship election.

“Our people should, in unison, make their choice known through the coming election, that they choose good governance and reject bad leadership.”