Gunmen abduct CMD, two others in Ondo

Some gunmen have kidnapped Olufemi Adeogun, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Ondo State General Hospital, Idoani, Ose Local Government Area.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Mr Adeogun was abducted on Monday, alongside a record officer of the hospital, Foluke Ajibola, and another yet to be identified victim.

The incident was confirmed to our correspondent by the state police spokesperson, Tee-Leo Ikoro, on Tuesday, in a telephone interview.

The trio were accosted by their abductors around Owani/Idoani road in the southern senatorial district of the state, sources told PREMIUM TIMES.

An associate of the CMD, who did not want to be identified, said that Mr Adeogun’s driver was shot in the arm while trying to escape. He is currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

When contacted, the police spokesperson, Mr Ikoro said efforts are already in place to rescue the victims. He told our correspondent that police officers are currently combing the forest.

To address the security challenges in the state, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, launched Operation Amotekun, in August.

This newspaper had also reported on several occasions how kidnapping for ransom has become rife in many parts of Nigeria despite efforts of security agencies to curb the menace.