Gunmen Abduct General Hospital Chief, Two Others In Ondo

A map of Ondo, a state in south-west Nigeria.

Gunmen have kidnapped Dr Olufemi Adeogun, the Chief Medical Director of the General Hospital at Idoani town in Ondo State.

Dr Adeogun was abducted at gunpoint along with two other persons with him in his vehicle on Monday night.

The incident occurred around Owani along the Idoani Road in Ose Local Government Area of the state.

They were said to be on their way to Owo town before they were accosted by the armed men who took them away to an undisclosed location.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ondo State Police Command, Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Tuesday.

He, however, noted that men of the command have since swung into action, combing the nearby bush and the entire vicinity to rescue the victims.

Ikoro believes with the prompt action of the security operatives, the victims would soon be rescued and the kidnappers would be apprehended and brought to justice.

Medical Doctors Protest

Elsewhere, in Cross River State, some medical doctors embarked on a peaceful protest on Tuesday over the kidnap of their colleague, Dr Vivien Otu, a paediatrician and a staff of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH).

Medical doctors in Cross River protest against the abduction of their colleague.

They took to the streets of the state capital carrying placards with inscriptions such as “Why Always Doctors?”, and “Release Doctor Vivienne Otu”, among others, and vowed to down tools until their abducted colleague was released.

The State Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr Innocent Abang, decried that medical doctors have now become endangered people as a result of the incessant kidnap of their colleagues.

“This is a doctor that would stand on her feet and make sure other people’s children survive, this is a doctor that would pull out her money to buy drugs for helpless children.

“Today, that is the reward she gets for saving lives in Cross River State; the reward is for her to be kidnapped and tormented,” he lamented.

In its reaction, the Cross River State government promised to ensure that Dr Vivien and others kidnapped were rescued by the security agencies.