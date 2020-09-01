Daily News

Gunmen abduct Ondo CMD

By
0
Post Views: Visits 21

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted the Chief Medical Director of General Hospital, Idoani, Dr. Olufemi Adeogun, along the Owani/Idoani road, Ose LGA of Ondo state.

A record officer of the hospital, Mrs. Foluke Ajibola and a yet- to- be- identified victim were also abducted.

Read Also: Gunmen kill commercial motorcyclist in Osun

Witnesses said driver of the vehicle was shot in the arm but managed to escape from the scene.

He was said to have been rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

Ondo Police spokesman, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, could not be reached for comments as at the time of filing this report.

INTERVIEW: My stance on 2023 Presidency, zoning in APC – Governor Uzodinma

Previous article

Makinde promises to always accord respect to traditional rulers

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News