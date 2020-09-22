Gunmen Kill One, Abduct 10 In Nasarawa

File photo of a gunman wearing bullets

One person has been killed and 10 abducted by gunmen in Kana community, Udege Development Area of Nasarawa State.

The Chairman of Nasarawa Local Government Area, Muhammad Sani Otto, disclosed this on Tuesday via telephone to Channels Television.

He said the gunmen in their numbers invaded the community, shooting sporadically in the air which resulted in the death of one person, injuring many, after which they seized 10 persons.

Otto added that security has been beefed up in the area to avoid a recurrence while efforts have been heightened to rescue the abducted persons.

This comes a weeks after 26 officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) were kidnapped along Mararaban-Udege road in the state.

The officials were travelling for a training programme at FRSC Academy in Udi when they were attacked by suspected bandits