Gunmen kill one, injured many, abduct 10, in Nasarawa

By David Odama, Lafia

Gunmen numbering about 20 on Monday night invaded Kana village in Nasarawa Local Government, killed one kidnapped 10, and left many injured

Confirming the story in a telephone conversation, the Chairman of Nasarawa Local Government in Nasarawa State, Mohammed Sani Ottos, said the gunmen stormed Kana Town killed 1 person, abducted 10, and injured many people.

Mohammed Ottos said that the gunmen came from the Kana Hill and went back through the same route, and the hill which stretches from Kana to Maraba Udege, Onda, Agwada, Nasarawa Eggon to Wamba Towns and beyond the state.

According to the council boss, “It is confirmed that some well-armed gunmen invaded the town of Kana Town, on Monday shooting sporadically, scaring the people.

I condemned the act, I have just visited the town to obtain information and to sympathize with the families of the slain, abducted, and injured victims. I commend the Guards Brigade 177 Battalion, Keffi who accompanied me to further build the villager’s confidence and pledged to do all within their reach for the safe return of the captives.” Said the chairman.

A witness account claimed that a pregnant woman and a child are among the 10 kidnapped.“We were hearing gunshots for some hours and no security was around to protect us. As I speak with you, we don’t know their whereabouts, hence, there is a need for government to continue to provide maximum security of our lives and property.

When contacted, the State police public relations officer, PPRO, ASP Ramhan Nansel said, he was still gathering information and evidence on the incident.

“I will make my findings and get back to you. He said.

It would be recalled that recently 10 staff of FRSC, were kidnapped in the same Nasarawa Local Government area.

Vanguard