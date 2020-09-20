Gunmen raid Zamfara communities, abduct over 40 people

…Local wrestled one, seized AK 47

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

In Zamfara state, gunmen wielding dangerous weapons have raided Gobirawan Cali communities in Maru Local Government Area and forcefully led over 50 peasants to an unknown destination.

In an interview with the BBC Hausa service monitored on Sunday, a locale said the gunmen stormed the community shooting sporadically.

According to him,” they came in troops, they entered our community and shot guns repeatedly, chasing people. We were running, scampered for safety. The community is now deserted. We all ran away. We are about 3500,” he said.

“They took us by surprise. At about 3.30 pm a gunman came and tried to kidnap one of our men. He was able to wrestle the gunman, slammed him on the ground and seized his AK 47.”

“Immediately he picked the gun and threw it inside a maize farm nearby, the gunman regained consciousness and picked race. We never knew his colleagues were waiting in the bushes. They thereafter came into our communities in great number and shot repeatedly.’

” We ran away but they abducted over 40. Some managed to escape. We couldn’t call the security agents because there were no networks. ”

“Our community is now empty, we are not going back unless the government provide us with security,” he said.

