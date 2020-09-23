Daily News

Gunmen terrorise motorists along Ore, Okada Expressway, lay siege for hours

Suspected kidnappers and robbers over the past three weeks haven been terrorising motorists along Ore, Okada Expressway in Ondo State.

The gunmen who operated with impunity were said to have laid siege on the road for hours.

It was also gathered that the incessant kidnapping along the expressway in the past three weeks take place between 3am till 7am unchallenged.

