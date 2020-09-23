Gunmen terrorise motorists along Ore, Okada Expressway, lay siege for hours

Suspected kidnappers and robbers over the past three weeks haven been terrorising motorists along Ore, Okada Expressway in Ondo State.
The gunmen who operated with impunity were said to have laid siege on the road for hours.
READ ALSO: Gunmen kill one, injured many, abduct 10, in Nasarawa
It was also gathered that the incessant kidnapping along the expressway in the past three weeks take place between 3am till 7am unchallenged.
Related
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.
Comments