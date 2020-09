Romania’s Simona Halep celebrates after defeating Jennifer Brady of the US during their women’s singles match on day two of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 21, 2020. William WEST / AFP

Top seed Simona Halep won her first Italian Open title on Monday after defending champion Karolina Pliskova retired while trailing 6-0, 2-1 in Monday’s final.

World number two Halep, 28, was competing in her third Rome WTA final, having finished runner-up in 2017 and 2018 on the clay at the Foro Italico.

Wimbledon champion Halep’s 22nd career title comes just a week before the start of the French Open which she won in 2018.

