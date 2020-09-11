Halle Berry Is Heartbroken She’s Still The Only Black Best Actress Oscar Winner

Halle Berry | Image: Getty Images

Halle Berry, who became the first African American to win the best actress Oscar, has called her historic win “one of my biggest heartbreaks” as she remains the only black actress to have won the award.

Berry, 54, was presented the Best Actress award in 2002 for her role as Leticia Musgrove in indie drama Monster’s Ball.

In a recent interview with Variety, Berry revealed she is heartbroken over the fact she is still the only black woman to have won the top trophy.

“I think it’s largely because there was no place for someone like me,” the actress said.

“I thought, ‘Oh, all these great scripts are going to come my way; these great directors are going to be banging on my door,’” Berry said.

Halle Berry | Image: John Lamparski/WireImage

“It didn’t happen. It actually got a little harder. They call it the Oscar curse. You’re expected to turn in award-worthy performances.”

Berry said she had hoped that Cynthia Erivo, 33, would have won for Harriet earlier this year.

“I thought Cynthia [Erivo, the star of ‘Harriet’] was going to do it last year. I thought Ruth [Negga, nominated for 2016’s ‘Loving’] had a really good shot at it too,” Berry said. “I thought there were women that rightfully, arguably, could have, should have. I hoped they would have, but why it hasn’t gone that way, I don’t have the answer.”

“It’s one of my biggest heartbreaks,” she said. Berry said the morning after the award, she thought, “Wow, I was chosen to open a door.’ And then, to have no one …”

“I question, ‘Was that an important moment, or was it just an important moment for me?’ I wanted to believe it was so much bigger than me. It felt so much bigger than me, mainly because I knew others should have been there before me and they weren’t.”