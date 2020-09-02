Halogen bags global security body award

The Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs) has voted Halogen Group as Nigeria’s outstanding contract security company for the third year in a row.

In an international webinar marking this year’s ceremony, the firm emerged as the nation’s top security risk management company in a keenly contested selection process.

According to the OSPAs organizers, the winners were selected by an esteemed panel of industry figures who judged entries using the same criteria, which is applied across the world. Each winner demonstrated that they have performed at an exceptional level within the security sector.

Reacting, the Group Managing Director, Halogen Group, Mr Wale Olaoye, described the award as a vindication of the company’s commitment to global best practices, uncompromising commitment to excellence and its focused investment in technology and capacity building.

Expressing his gratitude to the group’s employees, associates and clients for their staunch support, he said the triple recognition by the global body came barely one year after Halogen announced its robust digital transformation.