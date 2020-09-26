Harry Styles goes shirtless for a dip in the pool and chats with a mystery woman on the Amalfi Coast

He’s been busy filming for his new music video this week.

And Harry Styles appeared to be in good spirits as he enjoyed a dip in the pool and soaked up the sunshine at his villa on Italy‘s Amalfi coast on Friday.

The singer, 26, flaunted his tattooed torso as he took in the stunning scenery and was seen putting on an animated display as he chatted to his creative director Molly Hawkins.

Downtime: Harry Styles appeared to be in good spirits as he went shirtless for a dip in the pool while on Italy’s stunning Amalfi Coast on Friday

Harry donned black swim shorts with a white and red trim for the swimming session as well as a chain necklace.

The former One Direction star slicked his brown locks back as he emerged from the water and quickly wrapped a towel around himself.

While drying off, Harry chatted enthusiastically to his pal who was perched on a stone wall close to the pool.

She donned an over-sized blue t-shirt and long blue skirt as they talked and checked their phones while sitting in the sunshine.

Animated: Harry put on an animated display as he chatted to his creative director Molly Hawkins who was perched on a stone wall after his swim

Casual: Harry wrapped a towel around waist and added a white t-shirt with a red pattern on the front as he dried off

Making the most of the evening sun, Harry made sure to snap a few pictures of their surroundings and leaned over the pool’s outer wall to have a closer peak at the view.

He was later seen chatting to a group of people by the pool, with his friend appearing to have changed into a red t-shirt and jeans as well as having decided to pop on a face mask.

Earlier this week Harry looked every inch the James Bond as he got behind the wheel of a vintage Alfa Romeo and a speed boat to shoot scenes for the video to accompany another song release from his solo album Fine Line.

In a video filmed by @microba96 and shared on Twitter on Wednesday, the heartthrob was seen speeding around the coast roads in the retro ride.

Taking a dip: The singer held onto the side of the pool during his stint in the clear blue water

Here he comes: Harry opted for black swim shorts with a white and red trim during the swimming session

Taking it all in: The Watermelon Sugar singer looked out towards the sea as he walked out of the pool

Drying off: Harry slicked back is brunette locks with both hands as he headed towards his pal and towel

Another car rigged with cameras was in front, capturing Harry as he confidently drove around.

Harry’s return to work comes after he made the decision this month to postpone another leg of his 2020 Love On Tour shows.

The singer took to Twitter last week to announce that all of his shows would be delayed ‘until further notice’ amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has swept the globe.

Harry also shared his ‘hope’ to play his scheduled 2021 dates, as he insisted that ‘everyone’s health and safety remains top priority’.

Harry tweeted: ‘Everyone’s health and safety remains our top priority, which is why I unfortunately have to postpone all 2020 shows in South America, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand until further notice.

Chatting: The pair seemed relaxed as they had a discussion while overlooking the stunning Italian scenery

All for the gram: Harry snapped a few pictures (left) before putting in his earphones (right) as he caught the last of the evening sunshine in a pink towel

Getting those shots: The hunk positioned his laptop on the edge of the villa wall and snapped a picture from his seat

Something funny? Harry appeared entertained by something during his chat with his pal

Tattoos: The former One Direction star showed off his impressive selection of inkings as he stepped out of the pool

Looking good: Harry’s time at the villa came after he enjoyed a speedboat ride and drove a vintage Alfa Romeo on Thursday

Carefully does it: The star watched his step as he got out of the water, putting out one hand to balance himself

‘I really hope to play the shows as planned for 2021 but will continue to monitor the situation over the coming weeks and months. I can’t wait to see you all on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so.’

The announcement comes three months after Harry postponed the North America leg of his concert tour.

In June, the hitmaker was forced to reschedule the Love On Tour shows until next summer, with the run set to kick off on August 14 and wrap on October 31, 2021, due to the ‘ongoing threat from Covid-19’.

Working? Harry has been on the Amalfi Coast to film a new music video this week and was seen surrounded by a group of people at the pool today who were all wearing face masks

Bold: One of the group with Harry donned a bright red t-shirt and denim jeans which she turned up at the cuffs

Luxury: Harry’s villa pool looked out over the sea and connected to a paved area (a pal pictured walking up the steps)

Taking a break: They both seemed to be soaking up the downtime during the work trip to make new content for Harry’s upcoming single release

Drying off: Harry threw back his hair and wiped his eyes during the outing

Pals: The friends seemed at ease in each others company as they talked in the stunning villa

During his time off the road, the singer has vowed to use his time to ‘listen and educate’ himself on ‘how’ he can ‘help more in the fight for justice and equal rights’, following the death of George Floyd and the global Black Lives Matter protests.

In a powerful statement shared to his social media at the time, Harry wrote: ‘This summer we were excited to be bringing Love On Tour to North America.

‘However, due to the ongoing threat from Covid-19 we have been forced to reschedule these dates to next summer.

All smiles: The singer could not stop grinning as he sipped on a beverage and chatted to his pal

Storyteller: Harry got animated (left) while talking to his friend and seemed to be checking something on his phone (right) as she replied

Wrapping up: Harry added a patterned t-shirt and towel with a fringed edge after the swim

Helping hand: Harry’s friend handed him some clothes as they chatted besides the pool

Work work work: While kicking it back at his villa, Harry seemed to have sneaked in a little time for business as he rested against a white cushion with his laptop

Change of schedule: The sun-soaked trip (Harry pictured after swimming on Friday) comes months after Harry postponed the North America leg of his concert tour due to the current pandemic

Messing around: The singer squatted and laughed as his friend turned around and giggled during their animated chat

‘The well-being of my crew, and all the fans around the world will always hold top priority.

‘I can’t wait to see you all out on the road, as soon as it’s safe to do so. ‘We are in a moment of necessary change and growth in the world.

‘I will be using this time to listen, and to educate myself on how I can help more in the fight for justice and equal rights for all in the future. I hope that you will take the time to do the same. Treat people with kindness.’

Making plans? Harry sat by himself at the far edge of the villa pool as he typed away on his laptop

Out and about: During the day Harry was seen toting a large shopping bag as well as donning blue gloves and a mask

Selfie time? Harry held up his phone while reclining on the white cushions