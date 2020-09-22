‘He Was A True Soldier,’ Gov Zulum Mourns Colonel Killed By Boko Haram

Colonel D.C Bako

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has heaped accolades on Colonel D.C. Bako who was recently killed while fighting Boko Haram insurgency.

The governor said Colonel Bako was a true soldier with exceptional courage and inspiring instinct.

He notes that his sacrifice and the sacrifice of other heroes will not be in vain.

The governor, in a statement by his spokesman, Isa Gusau, reacted to the army’s confirmation of Bako’s death from injuries sustained in combat with the insurgents around Damboa in the southern part of Borno State on Sunday.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Army Colonel Killed By Boko Haram In Borno

“It was public knowledge that I (Zulum) liked late Col. Bako and so did many people. Bako was a true soldier who inspired his troops and led them to front lines with exceptional courage that was clearly out of pure patriotism. He fought very hard and very well.

“He defeated many enemies of peace and protected many sons and daughters of Borno State to the extent he gave his life while defending the people of Borno.

“By the grace of God, the supreme sacrifices made by Col. Bako and many other heroes like him in the armed forces and volunteers shall not be in vain,” he said.

Zulum added that the death of the heroes only reinforces the confidence that defending our nation comes ahead of everything.

“The people of Borno will forever be grateful to late Col. Bako and everyone like him.”

Governor Zulum assured that the government of Borno State will continue to support through all means possible in trying to help the troops succeed in the ongoing war against the Boko Haram.

“I share the grief of Col. Bako’s family and the families of all those who have died fighting for Borno. I commiserate with theatre command of operation Lafiya Dole in Borno State, the Nigerian army, and the entire Nigerian military over the loss of a warrior,” he added.

“May the gallant soul of Col. Bako rest peacefully with our God, who rewards good people with unending joy after death.”