Health Workers suspend warning strike

Health Workers under the aegis of Joint Health Sector Unions and Assembly of Health Care Professionals, JOHESU, on Sunday announced the suspension of the seven days warning strike they embarked on.

The Health Workers also accused the Federal Government of using faceless groups and organizations to blackmail and harass their leaders.

The suspension of the warning strike was contained in a statement signed by the National Chairman of JOHESU, Comrade Biobékentóye Toy Josiah on Sunday in Abuja.

JOHESU in the statement accused the Federal Government of bias and discrimination against the union and said that it would soon call for expanded National Executive Council, NEC, meeting to take a position against the indifference exhibited against them.

The statement titled, “Suspension of 7-Days Warning strike”, read thus: “This is fo bring to your notice that the 7-day nationwide warning strike embarked upon by the members of the Joint Health Sector UnionsJOHESU) would come to end midnight of today, 20” September 2020.

“By this notice, all health workers under the five Unions that make up Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) shall return to work on Monday, 21st September 2020 across all Federal Health Institutions in the country.

“However, since the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Health has continued to exhibit a high level of bias/discrimination by refusing to address the demands of our members as presented by JOHESU within the seven days of the warning strike as was done to other bodies in the health sector, the next line of action would be decided in due course by the expanded National Executive Council of JOHESU.

“It is pertinent to also inform members of the Press and the general public that rather than call JOHESU for dialogue to resolve the trade dispute, the Federal Government has resorted to intimidation and blackmail of JOHESU leaders using all forms of instruments and faceless organisations.

JOHESU will continue to use all legitimate means to defend the rights and demands for the welfare cf its members in the health sector.

“Nigerians should bear us witness that JOHESU has shown high patriotism by demanding that the public health system in Nigeria is sustained and adequately financed for effective, efficient, and affordable healthcare service delivery.

“In view of the above and in line with the resolution of the expanded NEC meeting held physically and virtually today, Sunday, 20 September 2020, I hereby declare that the 7days warning strike is suspended. All our members are directed to resume work by Monday, 21° September 2020 while awaiting further directives.”

Josiah commended leaders of all strata and members for their commitment, selflessness, cooperation, and resilience during the seven days warning strike.

