HealthPlus appoints Okoro as CTO

Chidi Okoro has joined leading West African pharmaceutical chain HealthPlus Limited on secondment as incoming Chief Transformation Officer (CTO).

Mr. Okoro’s mission is to optimize day-to-day management and elevate the business to novel scale and profitability. The founder of the Company Mrs. Bukky George continues to be a director and a shareholder.

Leading healthcare and consumer private equity firm Alta Semper Capital, which controls the majority shareholder of HealthPlus, has simultaneously announced its continued commitment to the Company and desire to inject fresh capital to accelerate growth and utilize emerging opportunities in global healthcare.

Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, HealthPlus’ strong brand, diverse product mix and wide footprint uniquely position the business to be on the forefront of supply chain innovation and strategic expansion.

“I would like to recognise HealthPlus’ role in spearheading the evolution of modern pharmacies across Nigeria and scaling retail capabilities in the industry overall,” Okoro said.

“I am incredibly excited to now have the opportunity and the resources to take the platform to the next level, at a time of unrivalled opportunity for the sector. I look forward to working with all stakeholders to achieve even greater things in the future.”

Mr. Okoro is a licensed pharmacist and management executive with over thirty years of multinational and multisector experience, spanning leadership roles in pharmaceuticals, personal care, food, and telecommunications.

