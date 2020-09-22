Heart-stopping moment iceberg FLIPS upside down to hurl explorers into freezing Arctic waters

By Clare Mccarthy For Mailonline

Two Arctic explorers had a near-death experience when an iceberg they were climbing flipped into the sea, but luckily they both managed to survive.

Explorers Mike Horn and Fred Roux were scaling an iceberg near the North Pole when it flipped over, plunging them into the icy waters and nearly crushing them.

A heart-stopping video of the moment their iceberg flipped upside down has been viewed over 3.6 million times on YouTube.

They were part of a team of explorers who were sailing around Svalbard – an archipelago in the Arctic circle between mainland Norway and the North Pole – when the incident happened.

Footage shows the two men sail up close to the iceberg and begin their ascent using ice picks and boots with crampons.

However, just as their boat starts to pull away, the iceberg begins to tilt slowly, tipping them towards the water.

Realising what is happening, the men attempt to climb faster to save themselves from the freezing waters but it is too late.

The iceberg flips over, dropping the men into the minus two degree water.

Luckily they are both swept away by a wave and avoid being crushed by the colossal weight of the berg.

One of the men climbing the iceberg was Mike Horn, 54, who has been a professional explorer and adventurer for 30 years.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel on September 4, the South Africa born explorer explains that even professionals can make mistakes.

He asked viewers to watch the video with open eyes as a lesson on ‘what not to do in the Arctic’.

‘I’ve been a professional explorer for 30 years,’ he said. ‘I’ve been doing my stupid things for 30 years all over the world.

‘I’ve had quite a few accidents but we always try to make the right decision at the right time, to come home alive.’

His shocked viewers commented their disbelief that the two men were still alive and one wrote: ‘Even professionals make mistakes.’

On his website, it states that Mike Horn is ‘globally acknowledged as the world’s greatest modern day explorer’.

He once swam the Amazon River solo and is also known for completing a one-year circumnavigation of the globe at the equator, without any motorised transport in 2001.

Commenting on his latest near-death escape he joked: ‘It’s safer to see ice cubes in your gin and tonic, than to see ice cubes falling on your face in the Arctic.’