Helen Paul studying to become a professor in U.S.

Thespian, TV show host, and comedienne, Helen Paul, is currently taking a postdoctoral study in an undisclosed university in America.

Paul, The Nation reliably gathered, is on the verge of becoming a professor barely a year after emerging Nigeria’s first popular stand-up comedian to bag a Doctorate Degree.

Dr. Helen’s quest for education is obviously unstoppable as the ‘Jara’ co-host completed her Ph.D. programs in Theatre Arts from the University of Lagos in 2019.

READ ALSO: Helen Paul gets another certificate

A source close to the ‘Tatafo’ star said, “Yes, Helen Paul has been shuttling between Nigerian and the US for some months now. While studying to become a Professor, she is also working as a lecturer in one of the institutions in the US.

“She is really an inspiration to this generation because combining these academic feats with her comedy career in Nigeria is no child’s play.”

Helen Paul became popular after featuring on one of PSquare’s hit songs, ‘Story’ after which she launched herself on TV and got herself several film roles before landing a job as a co-host of Africa Magic popular lifestyle show, ‘Jara’.