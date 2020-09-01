Helicopter Crash: Lagos govt begins reconstruction of crash site

The Lagos State government has commenced the rebuilding of the site of last week’s helicopter crash.

A statement by Nosa Okunbor, the spokesperson of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), said a post-disaster reconstruction of the Opebi Helicopter crash site has commenced.

The helicopter crash, which occurred at 12 noon on Friday at 16, Salvation Road, Opebi, Lagos, left all the three occupants on board dead.

The Bell 206 Helicopter, belonging to Quorum Aviation, was flying from Port Harcourt but crash landed at Opebi, Lagos, a two-minute distance away from the airport.

Mr Sanwo-Olu ,who visited the crash site 24 hours after the crash, promised that the government will conduct integrity tests on the buildings within a hundred metres radius, rebuild affected parts and also assist people affected by the crash.

“From Monday, we will start rebuilding the damaged structure and also assist in any areas the owners of the buildings need our assistance. We will also assist the senior citizens wherever they need help. We know that the incident has had some impact on them. We will give them whatever support we can give them to reduce their psychological, physical and emotional hardship, which may have been caused by the incident. We would be doing that for them as a government. The whole essence of governance is to ensure that once your citizens are affected like this, the government needs to rise up,” the governor said.

Giving an update on Tuesday, LASEMA said reconstruction had commenced on the site.

“Reconstruction of the affected fence and buildings at 14 and 16, Salvation Road, Opebi in Ikeja by the crashed helicopter commenced Monday morning, following Mr. Governor’s pledge,” the statement reads in part.

Commenting on the reconstruction of the crash site, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Director General of LASEMA, said the journey of quick restoration to normalcy, had commenced on the site.

”This journey is beyond the conduction of integrity tests and impact assessments on the affected buildings and entire disaster area,” he said.