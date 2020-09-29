Hoda Kotb shares photos of her daughters Haley and Hope in honor of National Daughter’s Day

By Erica Tempesta For Dailymail.com

Published: 19:33 EDT, 28 September 2020 | Updated: 20:03 EDT, 28 September 2020

Hoda Kotb paid tribute to her daughters Haley Joy and Hope Catherine in honor of National Daughter’s Day, sharing sweet photos of the sisters playing together.

The 56-year-old Today co-anchor took to Instagram on Friday to post adorable snapshots of her little girls, revealing just how big three-year-old Haley and one-year-old Hope are getting.

‘Daughters rock! Happy national daughters day,’ she captioned the images, which show her only children hanging on a metal pole sticking out of the grass.

Precious: Hoda Kotb, 56, took to Instagram on Friday to pay tribute to her daughters Haley Joy, three, (left) and Hope Catherine, one, (right) on National Daughter’s Day

Sisters: In the photos, Hope and Haley are wearing denim jackets and playing outside together

In the first snapshot, Haley is squatting down in front of her little sister Hope, who is looking down at the ground. Hoda has yet to post a photo revealing her youngest daughter’s entire face.

The girls are dressed in jean jackets and sweats, with little Hope wearing a knit hat on her head. In addition to the snapshot of both her daughters, the proud mom posted solo shots of each of her girls.

Hoda was 52 years old when she and her fiancé, financier Joel Schiffman, adopted Haley in February 2017. Two years later, they welcomed Hope in April 2019.

Family: Hoda was 52 years old when she and her fiancé, financier Joel Schiffman, adopted Haley in February 2017. Two years later, they welcomed Hope in April 2019

Proud: Hoda’s co-anchor Savannah Guthrie paid tribute to her six-year-old daughter Vale on National Daughter’s Day, sharing a cute picture of her sticking her tongue out for the camera

Mommy and me: ‘Just got to celebrate you, baby, just got to praise you like I should,’ Savannah, 48, wrote in the caption, borrowing lyrics from Fatboy Slim’s hit ‘Praise You’

The journalist has been open about how much becoming a mother in her 50s has changed her life for the better.

Hoda’s co-stars Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager also honored their daughters on National Daughter’s Day on September 25.

Savannah, 48, shared a photo of her six-year-old daughter Vale lying on the floor in a pretty pink dress and sticking out for the camera. The other images in the post show the Today co-anchor giving her only daughter a big hug.

So sweet: Meanwhile, Today host Jenna Bush Hager, 38, shared a sweet snapshot of her daughters Mila, seven, and Poppy, five, hugging after being apart for a few days

‘My boy’: Jenna also recently shared an adorable photo of her one-year-old son Hal showing off his little teeth

‘Just got to celebrate you, baby, just got to praise you like I should #nationaldaughtersday,’ the mom wrote in the caption, borrowing lyrics from Fatboy Slim’s hit ‘Praise You.’

Meanwhile, Jenna, 38, shared a sweet snapshot of her daughters Mila, seven, and Poppy, five, hugging after being apart for a few days.

‘This is how my girls leave each other. How lucky I am that I’m their mama and that they’re mine. #nationaldaughterday,’ she wrote.

Jenna also recently shared an adorable photo of her one-year-old son Hal showing off his little teeth for the camera, writing: ‘My boy.’