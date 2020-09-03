Homeless man is charged with murder after burned human remains are discovered in Nashville

By Snejana Farberov For Dailymail.com

Published: 13:31 EDT, 3 September 2020 | Updated: 14:36 EDT, 3 September 2020

David Williams, 27, has been charged with criminal homicide after police in Nashville say he admitted to striking a man with a machete

A homeless man has been arrested in Nashville and charged with criminal homicide following the discovery of burned human remains on Wednesday.

David Williams, 27, was booked into the Metro jail after being named a suspect in a killing that took place at a homeless camp near downtown Nashville.

The incident began unfolding shortly after 11am when police were contacted by local firefighters, saying they found a scorched body in the 800 block of 6th Avenue South.

Investigators responded to the scene and interviewed people at the campsite who identified Williams as the suspect, reported WKRN.

When police tracked down and questioned Williams, he allegedly admitted to getting into a fight with the victim and striking him with a machete earlier in the day.

Scroll down for video

Nashville firefighters on Wednesday found the victim’s burned remains at a homeless camp in the 800 block of 6th Avenue South

People at the campsite helped police identify Williams as a suspect in the attack

The burned body has not been identified as of Thursday afternoon. The Davidson County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Williams currently is being held on $250,000 bond.

His past criminal record includes charges of aggravated assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, resisting arrest and a probation violation.