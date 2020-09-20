Homeless woman delivered of baby under bridge

A 35-year-old woman was delivered of a baby boy under Ajah bridge on Saturday evening, where she was found by the ambulance unit of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

In a statement released by the spokesperson of the agency, Nosa Okunbor, the woman was “semi-destitute”, with no home or family in Lagos.

The woman, who was identified as Blessing Emmanuel, was delivered by the ambulance unit when she fell into labour.

“The ambulance team of the ‘Operation Storm’ Response Team stationed at Eti-Osa, delivered 35 year-old indigent indigene of Cross Rivers State, Ms. Blessing Emmanuel, of a live, male neonate yesterday afternoon at about 4:30PM under the Ajah Bridge.