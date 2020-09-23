Hoodlums attack woman, cart away fertiliser

Ogochukwu Anioke, Abakaliki

Hoodlums have inflicted life-threatening injuries on Chinenye Aroh at Agwueziavo in Amaeze community, Ishiagu in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi during an attack.

The attack happened along a secluded bush part near a farmland in the community.

The hoodlums, it was gathered, inflicted deep matchet cuts at the base of her neck and on her hands.

They also allegedly carted away from a bag of fertilizer, which she intended to apply to crops at her farm.

She was in a helpless state when passersby alongside some community saw and took her to the hospital.

An eyewitness, who explained the incident that happened in the early hours of Wednesday, wondered what could have led to the dastardly act in the community.

“The lady is still alive. The lady was assaulted and inflicted with heavy machete cuts and left to die by yet to be identified persons at a remote spot in the outskirts of Amaeze community in Ishiagu.

Identities of the assailants are not yet known at the time of the report.

Police spokesman, Loveth Odah confirmed the incident.

She said the woman told police officers her attackers spoke a native dialect in the state.

“According to the lady who is now stable where she is receiving treatment in the hospital, she was going to the farm with her fertilizer when she was accosted by two men also going to the farm too. They asked her what she was carrying, she told them that it was fertilizer.

“The two men who were following her from behind brought out their matchetes and started cutting her. She was matcheted on her hands and head and left her to die.

“This is hoodlums attack and it was done for the purpose of stealing the lady’s fertilizer. She said she can identify them”, Odah said.

She stated police were investigating the matter with a view to arresting the culprits.