Hosa Okunbo to Edo residents: join hands with Obaseki

By Bisi Olaniyi, Southsouth Bureau Chief

BUSINESSMAN Capt. Hosa Okunbo has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on his re-election.

He urged Edo residents to join hands with him (Obaseki) to build a vibrant democracy.

He stated this last night in a statement he personally signed.

Okunbo, a strong backer of Obaseki’s All Progressives Congress (APC) challenger Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, said Edo residents had spoken in no uncertain terms.

He said: “In the past three months, pitched battles have raved in the airwaves, in towns, in the streets, in villages and in every hamlet across Edo State for the governorship seat at Dennis Osadebey Avenue (Government House, Benin).

“In this same period, I have witnessed the most orchestrated attacks on my person, where I was continuously in defence, because of my beliefs and the position I took.

“The candidates presented their manifestos to the great people of Edo State. Thankfully, the elections have been free, fair and peaceful.

“It is incumbent upon me as a protagonist for the candidate of the APC, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, to now issue a statement in my personal capacity as a private citizen as I did at various times during the campaigns.

“First of all, I congratulate the people of Edo State, who took their civic responsibility with a sense of urgency and trooped out to express themselves. I also wish to congratulate His Excellency, the incumbent Governor, Godwin Obaseki, for winning the mandate to continue for another four years. Congratulations.

“May the next four years take the state to the promised land under your leadership. As a loyal citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and an Indigene of Edo State, I urge all of the people at home and abroad to join hands with the governor to build a vibrant democracy, and also to build a vibrant economy, where the youths can find gainful employment in an atmosphere of peace and security.”

The Benin City-born Okunbo also prayed God to bless the people of Edo state and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.