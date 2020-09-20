Daily News

Hotbillz drops new single ‘I Dey’

Ebuka Matthew Igbokwe, better known as Hotbillz, has dropped a new single titled I dey. The Nigerian entrepreneur, recording artist, sound designer, dancer and record label executive, whose debut single titled Good life, is currently enjoying massive airplay across the world, again collaborated with the country’s finest R&B singer, Bryno, in this latest effort.

Hotbillz, who was raised in Lagos, Nigeria, is currently based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. He is into pop, afrobeat and dancehall. 

According to the singer, I dey will soon hit the airwaves.


