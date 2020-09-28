Houston Astros’ Carlos Correa offers support to family of boy, 6, who died of brain-eating amoeba

By Ross Ibbetson For Mailonline

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa has offered his support to the family of a six-year-old boy who died after being infected by a rare brain eating amoeba.

Josiah McIntyre, from Clute, Texas, died on September 8 after telling his mother just five days earlier that he had a headache.

Officials believe the amoeba, Naegleria fowleri, either entered his body at a splash pad in the city, or from a hose in the family home.

Josiah’s mother Maria Castillo said she has been comforted by the support from her son’s favorite player.

‘He used to say that his name was Josiah Christopher McIntyre Carlos Correa.’ Castillo told KHOU11. ‘He was probably the happiest little boy you would’ve ever met.’

McIntyre had just begun first grade at a school in Clute when he fell ill.

‘He started vomiting and having fever,’ Castillo said.

She believed Josiah might have the flu and treated his symptoms with medicine and rest.

But the following day she took the boy to the ER in Brazoria Country where doctors tested him for the flu, strep throat and Covid-19 – all came back negative.

The day after, Josiah began jumbling his sentences so Castillo drove more than an hour to the Texas Medical Center where doctors found the boy had swelling on the brain.

They started treating Josiah for meningitis while he underwent more tests before they discovered he was infected by the amoeba.

Castillo said she tried as best she could to say goodbye to her first-born child.

‘I feel like there was so much more I wanted to say. You can’t tell somebody you love them enough,’ Castillo told KHOU11.

Carlos Correa learned of Josiah’s tragic death and sent a video message to Castillo and her family.

‘I was very sad, because I never got to meet him, never got to give him a hug, never got to say hi,’ Correa said.

‘I know he’s watching over all of us right now. And I want you guys to know that I’m here for anything that you guys need. And hopefully, I can meet you guys soon. I’ll keep you guys in my prayers.’

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says people cannot get infected by swallowing contaminated water, and it cannot be passed from person to person.

The amoeba is usually fatal if it enters via the nose, with 90 to 95 per cent of people who are infected dying.

Those infected with Naegleria fowleri have symptoms including fever, nausea and vomiting, as well as a stiff neck and headaches. Most die within a week.

Infections are rare in the United States, with 34 deaths recorded between 2009-18.

Naegleria fowleri is found around the world. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the majority of infections in the US have been caused by contaminated freshwater in southern states.

An infection was previously confirmed in the US state of Florida earlier this year. At the time, health officials there urged locals to avoid nasal contact with water from taps and other sources.