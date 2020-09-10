How Bauchi Governor Granted Pardon To Serial Rapist And Regrets It

The Coronavirus pandemic prompted the governor to decongest prisons and Yusuf Bako was among several others who were granted state pardon by the governor during the lockdown.

It will be recalled that the police in the state had arrested the rapist, Yusuf Bako, who defiled a four-year-old girl inside a mosque in Bauchi and was convicted for the act.

The governor speaking with the state’s Action Committee on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, led by his wife, Hajiya Aisha Mohammed, who paid him an advocacy visit at the Government House, said:

“Gender-based violence has become a pandemic and in Bauchi, unfortunately, I understand through the Ministry of Justice, that we pardoned a serial rapist.

“We must apologise to the women for doing this. It is not our wish to do that. Had it been that I was aware, he would have served his full jail term. I didn’t know, I wouldn’t have appended my signature.”

The governor, however, reiterated that his administration would not spare anyone found to have been involved in sexual and gender-based violence in the state.

Gov. Mohammed vowed that they would be made to face the full wrath of the law to serve as a deterrent to others.

In a similar development, the governor’s wife had earlier advocated for the establishment of a mobile court to ensure speedy trial of offenders of sexual and gender-based violence.

Matters related to sexual and gender-based was on the increase during the compulsory lockdown prompted by the coronavirus.

It would also be recalled that the Anambra State Government prosecuted over 700 offenders for charges bordering on sexual abuse and defilement, domestic abuse and child abuse.

