Terwase Akwaza a.k.a Gana is an household name in Benue who was responsible for many crimes in the state alongside his gang members. The end of Gana can be described as the fall of the mighty as the Nigeria Army has confirmed the killing of the ‘most wanted criminal’ in Benue state. The Commander, 4 Special Forces Command, Doma of Nasarawa state told newsmen on Tuesday that Gana was killed during an exchange of gunfire at a roadblock mounted by the army along Makurdi road.

Like this: Like Loading...