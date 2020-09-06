How Big Brother Naija 2020 housemate Neo is bringing back the Durag

The 2020 Big Brother Naija show has been an entertaining ride. One of the things we will never forget is housemate Neo Akpofure’s effortless style and his durag. Viewers of the reality TV show have come to accept it as the housemate’s trademark.

The 26-year old native of Delta State has viewers swooning with his impeccable fashion sense and his collection of durags which he sometimes colour matches with his outfits. In and outside the Big Brother Naija house, Neo’s fashion has influenced so many with fellow housemates like Ozo and Kiddwaya loving the durag swag.

Another committed durag-wearing housemate is former Mr Nigeria, Prince. However, Neo’s influence and durag style is unmatched. It has brought about recognition and is already setting a trend of the headwear amongst Nigerian youths. It’s near impossible to have five pictures of Neo in the reality show and he is not wearing a durag in at least three of them.

In the history of the durag, Wikipedia reveals that the fashion piece came into being around the 19th century when it was worn by African-American slaves. It later became a trend amongst the Black American community during the 1960s as celebrity figures made a common statement of it.

Unfortunately, it lost its popularity at the beginning of the 21st century. Thanks to influential personalities in the hip-hop industry like ASAP Rocky, the durag has come back strong and is not exclusive to only the male gender. More so Billionaire and Uyo Meyo coroner, Teni popularly known as Teni the Entertainer has been on her durag A-game for as long as we can recall.

Fashion brands and e-commerce stores have piled on durags and are advertising their sales heavily thanks to Neo. Even the sponsors and collaborators of the BBN show could not resist tapping into the power of Neo’s Durag comeback. From Pepsi to Oppo, Huawei etc., the brands had to include the silky durags to their gift items and merchandise for the housemates.

His Superhero costume for last Saturday’s house party would have been incomplete without the white durag he paired with his blue cape.

Vanguard