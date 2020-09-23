Breaking News

How can I tell my husband it is over and I want a divorce?

How can I tell my husband that it is over and explain to him that I want a divorce without making him angrier? I’ve been married for 14 years and within this time my husband has put his hands on me more than once. It wasn’t a daily or even a weekly occurrence, but it happened.

After about 10 years of marriage an incident happened that resulted in my husband going to jail for three months and it left me alone, and my daughter was taken to my mother-in-law’s. That was the first time that I ever cheated on my husband. Afterwards, I told him and begged him to take me back.

