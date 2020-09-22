How can we best manage our children’s screen time?

Talking to your children about what they are doing online as a normal part of everyday life is the best way to keep them safe and well, according to experts in online safety.

“The screen-time debate has to be more nuanced now with less focus on how long children are spending online and much more about what they are doing online – especially during Covid,” says Alex Cooney, CEO of CyberSafe Ireland , a not-for-profit organisation that works with children, parents and teachers to navigate the online world in a safe and responsible manner.