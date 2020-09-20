‘How can you conduct election during rainy season and expect man holding umbrella to lose’

By Nwafor Sunday

Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Sunday expressed happiness over the defeat of the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Disclosing this on his twitter handle, Reno asked, “how can you conduct election during rainy season and expect the man holding an umbrella to lose?.

Reno who addresses himself as ‘BuhariTormentor’, equally said: “Over to you Ondo. It is now left for you to decide if your state treasury will service Bola’s treasury. Edo has spoken!”

Recall that Obaseki defeated Ize-Iyamu with a margin of 84,336 votes.

Obaseki secured 307,955 votes across 18 local government areas while Osagie Ize-Iyamu, polled 223,619.

With the margin, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC declared Obaseki winner of Edo gubernatorial election.

Vanguard