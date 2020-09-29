How Couple, Two Others Were Nabbed With Human Skull In Ogun

A statement released by DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the spokesperson of the state police command, revealed that the couple, Niyi and Remilekun Folorunso, were arrested alongside one Muyideen Tolubi and a herbalist, Sonubi Taiwo, after they allegedly severed the head of a corpse they dug from a grave in Odogbolu, a community in the state.

DSP Oyeyemi said:

“Upon receiving the information, the DPO Odogbolu division, CSP Afolabi Yusuf, led his detectives to the scene; but the suspects had already removed the head of the corpse and left.

The police then embarked on an intelligence-based investigation, which led to the arrest of the couple, Niyi and Remilekun Folorunso, as well as Muyideen Tolubi.

The three of them confessed to being the persons that dug the grave and removed the head of the corpse.

They later took detectives to Ikenne, where the fourth person who asked them to bring the head for a ritual purpose was apprehended.”the statement read in part