How COVID-19 impacts fashion industry – Khalifah of Lagos

Khalifah of Lagos

The fashion industry has been hit hard by COVID-19 with sellers of clothes, designers and textiles companies the biggest casualties.

The six months shutdown has cost the industry billions of naira in sales, patronage and fashion shows with longer delays even more devastating.

But some stakeholders in the industry are riding out the storm and have positioned themselves to bounce back stronger than pre-COVID-19.

The Chief Executive Officer of Space Vest, Habeeb Olorundare who is popularly known as Khalifah of Lagos, in a chat with The Guardian noted that though a lot of fashion shows have been canceled or postponed due to the lockdown, some stakeholders are gotten used to the challenges presented by COVID-19.

Speaking on why he joined the industry, he said,” I just knew I could do it. Am not worried about the term ‘competition’. I just do my thing making sure I’m doing it right and always reminding myself that the sky is my limit. Creativity never stops.”

Olorundare, who developed an interest in fashion from childhood, said he used to sketch out designs, but realized he was made to be in the industry two years ago when he went for his birthday photoshoot.

The graduate of the University of Lagos, who grew up in Lagos, revealed that a lot of things inspire his designs. “I think about something and sketch it out, apply colors, and meet up with my team to finish it up. inspiration can come from anywhere.

“I’m careful with colors, but I can wear just about any color that combines well with another.

“Fashion is part of the daily air and it changes all the time, with all the events. You can even see the approaching of a revolution in clothes. You can see and feel everything in clothes,” he said.

The Khalifah of Lagos said his goal is to see the brand grow to a global one in the next three years.

He said: “I see myself soaring high. It would be nice to see my designs everywhere and hosting reputable fashion shows.”

