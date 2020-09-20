How Grandfather Buried Newborn Grandson Alive In Bauchi (Graphic Photos)

Officers from the Bauchi State Police Command have arrested one Bawada Audi for the murder of his newborn grandchild in Rimin, Zayam Toro Local Government Area of the State.

DSP Ahmed Wakili, the Spokesperson of the Police command, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, September 19.

He said that after the 50-year-old suspect’s 17-year-old daughter Hafsat, gave birth to a baby boy, which he snatched and buried him behind his house.

“On 16/09/2020 at about 1000hrs, a joint operation between the police and human right have brought one Hafsat Bawada ‘f’ aged 17yrs of Rimin Zayam Toro L.G.A Bauchi to Divisional Headquarters Toro who was alleged to have given birth to a male child on 14/09/2020 at about 0200hrs her father Bawada Audu ‘m’ 50yrs of same address seized the child and buried the Baby behind his house,” the statement reads.

Upon receiving the report, the baby was exhumed and rushed to the General Hospital where doctors certified him dead.

The PPRO added. “Moreover, Hafsat pointed one Danjuma Malam Uba ‘m’ of the same address in Bauchi to have had carnal knowledge of her sometime early 2020 now at large. The Corpse was released to the village head of Rimin Ziyam for burial, while the suspect was arrested and confessed to the crime.”

Like this: Like Loading...