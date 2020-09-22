How I will lift people out of poverty, by ADP candidate

From Osagie Otabor, Akure

Action Democratic Party (ADP) has said the jobs it plans to create when it wins the October 10 governorship election will give graduates N2million annually.

It said it would focus on creative employment in the fashion industry, transport sector, waterways and other infrastructure in the riverine areas and across the state.

Its governorship candidate, Martin Olateru-Olagbegi, in an interview in Akure said he had the best ideas and plans to lead Ondo on the path of greatness.

He said his contenders had been tested and they had run out of ideas.

Olateru-Olagbegi said it was wrong for those that failed to ask for another term in office, instead of leaving honourably.

Said he: “If people will allow us to analyse government and bring together our way forward approach, they will find out that there is nobody with more suitable plans than we have. All of those running have tasted power. If they were not able to get it done the first time, now they are asking for another chance. If people don’t pass, they do not get to the next grade.

“You need a visionary leader who will bring in creative employment. We are tapping the resources of oil and gas. We will develop action plans that will lead to employment. We will tap into the oil sector, transport sector, waterways and other infrastructure in the riverine areas.”