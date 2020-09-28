How Little Girl was Murdered and Dumped on Her Way to Church (Photos)

On Sunday morning, a young girl simply identified as Anwuli was reportedly murdered on her way to church mass and dumped in a nearby primary school in Obiaruku.

According to reports gathered from photos of the deceased that flooded social media, she was killed on her way to the Catholic Church in Obiaruku and her corpse abandoned by unknown person(s) at the Esume – Uku Primary School, Umusume, Obiaruku where it was discovered.

Lots of reactions flooded social media following the incidence; I wonder what this life is turning into. An innocent girl going for morning mass at Catholic church in Obiaruku was brutally murdered. Oh Lord grant Anwuli eternal rest.

“What goes around comes around! What did she do to YOU?

An innocent soul just gone like that…”

“The little girl was kept lifeless in Esume – Uku Primary School, Umusume, Obiaruku.

It happened this Sunday morning. The wicked ones WILL NOT go unpunished!”

