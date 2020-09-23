How man Impregnated Girlfriend and Sold the Twins for N150,000

On Monday, August 23, police operatives attached to the Command Special Anti-cult unit (SPACS) arrested one Chijioke Chukwulota who resides at Uruagu village, Nnewi.

The 31-year-old suspect lured his ex-girl friend whom he allegedly impregnated and stole the children (twins baby girls) aged about two months on the 4/8/2020 after she gave birth to them through a caesarean section and sold same children to one Tina Ibeato ‘f’ aged 31 years of Imo State at the rate of one hundred and fifty thousand (N150,000) only.

Meanwhile, both the two suspects have been arrested and the children recovered in good condition. Investigation is ongoing after which the suspects would be brought to book.

SP Haruna Mohammed, PPRO Anambra State Police Command,

For-Commissioner of Police Anambra State Command.

