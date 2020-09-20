How Obaseki defeated Izy-Iyamu in Edo governorship election

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.

By Nwafor Sunday

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Godwin Obaseki defeated his closet opponent Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in 13 local governments.

Ize-Iyamu won in five local governments with a total of 223,619 votes, while Obaseki polled 307,955 to defeat all the contenders.

He defeated Ize-Iyamu with about 84,336 votes.

Why Obaseki was victorious in Edo Guber election

Obaseki had in a final campaign rally in Benin City, said that with the support of Edo people and the endorsements by over 100 groups in the state, he was certain of victory.

Below are the results as announced by INEC

AKOKO EDO

APC – 22,963

PDP – 20,101

EGOR

APC- 10,202

PDP – 27,621

ESAN CENTRAL

APC – 6,719

PDP – 10,794

ESAN NORTH EAST

APC – 6,556

PDP – 13,579

ESAN SOUTH EAST

APC – 9,237

PDP – 10,563

ESAN WEST

APC – 7,189

PDP – 17,434

ETSAKO CENTRAL

APC – 8,359

PDP – 7,478

ETSAKO EAST

APC – 17,011

PDP – 10,668

ETSAKO WEST

APC – 26,140

PDP – 17,959

IGUEBEN

APC – 5,199

PDP – 7,870

IKPOBA OKHA

APC – 18,218

PDP – 41,030

OREDO

APC – 18,365

PDP – 43,498

ORHIONMWON

APC – 10,458

PDP – 13,445

OVIA NORTH EAST

APC – 9,907

PDP – 16,987

OVIA SOUTH WEST

APC – 10,636

PDP – 12,659

OWAN EAST

APC – 19,295

PDP – 14,762

OWAN WEST

APC – 11,193

PDP – 11,485

UHUNMWODE

APC – 5,972

PDP – 10,022

Vanguard