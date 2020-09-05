How Oyebade’s mum marked 60th birthday in US

Olushola Victor

WHO would have known that the mother of Nollywood actress, Adebimpe Oyebade, is just 60?

The Yeyegbobaniyi of Ayegunle Ekiti and the Yeyelori of Oyiyo Royal ruling house Ijero kingdom, Chief Mercy Oyebade recently marked her 60th birthday in style in the United States where she currently lives.

Though the actress missed the ceremony in the US, she in her little way did not allow her mum’s birthday to pass without making her feel loved and special. There was a Zoom celebration and the actress joined other family members to celebrate her mum.

Oyebade, the Yeyemeso of Ipoti Ekiti, capped the three-day ceremony with a thanksgiving service at the RCCG Pavilion of Redemption, Sugar Land, United States.