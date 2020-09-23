How shareholders’poor monitoring is affecting firms

By Omobola Tolu-Kusimo

LACK of adequate scrutiny of public quoted companies is the cause of their low performance and eventual wind up, experts have said.

Financial sector regulators, including the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), blamed shareholders for not speaking out against corporate governance lapses by listed firms’ directors.

According to them, when such cases are reported, the regulators would carry out investigations, while sanctions are applied where necessary, to correct the anomaly.

The Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Oscar Onyema, said: “One of the things we pride ourselves in doing at the Exchange is the protection of investors. We know that when something goes wrong, the first person you want to shoot is the Exchange, and possibly, the SEC, because we are in the front line.’’

NAICOM also faulted the shareholders for showing little concern about the competence of directors of most insurance firms.

According to the commission, the wrong choice of directors had caused setbacks for most firms and the wrong doings by some directors should be placed at the doorsteps of shareholders for not participating in the selection of directors.

But the founder/National Coordinator, Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria, Sunny Nwosu, disagreed that they were also to be blamed for the failure of companies.

For him, minority shareholders have been rendered powerless.

He said: “The issue is that the regulator and insurance companies have rendered minority shareholders powerless in this country. This is because the companies defer to the regulator than the minority shareholders. Otherwise, the regulators will take punitive action against the company.

“It is unfortunate that the companies fear the regulators to the point that minority shareholders are nothing before them. So, minority shareholders shout when they think something is wrong but at the end of the day the majority will take the decision. The power of decision is in the voting. The only thing we can do is to continue to shout on the same thing for the understanding of the board.”

Nwosu added that minority shareholders should have a consortium of shares.

“It is significant for minority shareholders to have 10 per cent. But we should also strive to have 20 per cent because it is better so we can have the power to challenge.

“With 10 per cent, we can call an extra-ordinary general meeting on things that we are convinced is the true position and challenge them,” he noted.

Another shareholder, Mr Adebayo Adeleke said there is a role for minority shareholders.

“There is a universal dictum all over the world that minority will have their say but majority will have their way. The best that the minorities can do is to come to the floor of the annual general meetings and shout because if we are to put anything to vote, we are not likely to win.

“We have been doing some advocacy before now. We have been to the National Assembly, We have got to the courts and we have won a lot of mileage in the time past. otherwise things would have been more terrible than it is now for minority shareholders. But we can still do more. We will continue to engage the regulators and Board of companies for them to listen to us,” he said.