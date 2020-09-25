World News

How the prospect of a contested US election outcome in 2020 is a very real one

By
0
Post Views: Visits 40

No evidence for Donald Trump’s ‘rigged election’ claims, but sharp rise in early and postal voting could create problems

People queue to vote early in the US presidential election at the Fairfax County government centre in Virginia on September 18th. Photograph: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

People queue to vote early in the US presidential election at the Fairfax County government centre in Virginia on September 18th. Photograph: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Outside the Fairfax County government centre, long socially-distant queues have formed since early morning.

The polling site in northern Virginia opened for early voting on September 18th. Several days later, hundreds are continuing to come here every day to cast their vote.

The Irish Times

Please subscribe or
sign in to continue reading.

The Irish Times

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe
No obligation, cancel any time.

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Michael O’Leary is the boss you want to lead an airline out of crisis

Previous article

All third level colleges moved to Level 3, most tuition moved online

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News