How to Fight the Deadly Dengue Virus? Make Your Own Mosquitoes.

SINGAPORE—Government researchers wheeled containers teeming with penned-up mosquitoes through a dense apartment complex at the city state’s northern tip. Over the next couple of hours, they periodically lifted the lids, allowing swarms of the insects to fly loose.

Releasing mosquitoes into the corridors of apartment complexes might seem like an unusual strategy for a city fighting its worst recorded outbreak of dengue, a painful disease spread between humans by mosquitoes. But the thousands of little insects discharged last…